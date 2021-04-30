The final PS5 exclusive is controversial because of a certain point shared with the Souls

Returnal, the brand new product exclusive to Sony’s new console, is available now. But hardly published, the title already causes a stir. While the game seems well on its way to becoming one of the console’s future hits, many critics have voiced criticism of the game. We are giving you a recap of the reviews to remember before embarking on the adventure.

A highly anticipated exclusive PS5

After Miles Morales, Astros Playroom, Godfall and Sackboy were released at the same time as the console, the banned PS5 expired.

The release of Returnal will therefore delight Sony fans. The game was developed by the Finnish studio Housemarque, best known as the creator of the games Super Stardust and Outland.

An endless day in space

It all starts with a space trip in a sky full of stars. We discover Selene, an astronaut who has been on a reconnaissance mission to discover different galactic regions. Attracted by a mysterious signal, a power failure suddenly damages his ship and the astronaut crashes on Atropos, a mysterious planet.

Even though Selene is in one piece, her ship broke. She therefore has no choice but to explore Atropos. However, when she comes across her own corpse while exploring, she gradually realizes that something is wrong.

Meanwhile, the player witnesses the astronaut’s successive deaths. It always comes back to the starting point without understanding the exact nature of this strange phenomenon.

And for good reason, you’ll understand that Returnal is like a villain, like games like Hades, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and of course the cult Souls series. So you will die very, very, very often during your games.

A villain criticized for its extraordinary difficulty

This principle of “Die and Retry” is therefore commonplace for fans of the genre. But now, many critics (who previewed the game) are complaining about the difficulty level, which is considered “absurd”.

Overall, the tests blame the game for confusing persistence and frustration. Hence, the stages of farming that precede the parts of the boss fight often end in bitter and futile failure. And you won’t keep anything for good reason.

Hence, you have to start over to regain weapons that can overcome an overpowering monster. Your life meter will be reset.

Fortunately, some elements remain in the astronaut’s outfit. Bonuses can also be kept and allow you to advance in the game.

However, you don’t necessarily have to rely on it to defeat the bosses. Here the ease is not proportional to the experience.

Reflexes put to the test

Most of all, the goal of progress will be to improve your reflexes. Indeed, the slightest blow can forcibly reduce lifespan. In addition, you can get adrenaline bonuses by dodging. These disappear at the slightest shock.

Although the game may seem repetitive and challenging, hardcore gamers who love to suffer and have intense challenges can indulge in this game mode, as evidenced by the following tweets:

#thereturnal # PS5: After 5 hours I can already say it: The ps5 is holding its third cult game for me after Astro and Demons Seele and is a serious candidate for the game of the year. Damn what a universe; what gameplay; What a big surprise! #housemarque thanks ud83d udc4d

April 25, 2021

– And it’s your turn to love #Returnal because it’s a difficult game for me on the dresser. Guys, are you going to play a difficult difficulty drama in every game? It doesn’t matter if this game isn’t for you. There are others … pic.twitter.com/GYSF4Zmrel

April 29, 2021

To me, wanting a “simple mode” for games like Dark Souls / Returnal is like wanting a “fearless mode” in Silent Hill / Resident Evil. Some games are aimed at certain types of players, and that’s fine! ud83d ude44 @ JulienChieze @CaroleQuintaine @TheSharePlayers

April 30, 2021

An artistic direction that is unanimous

While there is a need to prepare for the game psychologically, many strengths were also highlighted. The artistic direction is therefore unanimously welcomed.

We do find an immersive atmosphere and sublime music. In addition, the work of environments is particularly effective. We are surprised to see landscapes that are sometimes extravagant (covered in glowing Avatar-style plants), sometimes nightmarish.

Exploration #Returnal # ReturnalPS5 #Housemarque # PS5 #TheCapturedCollective #VirtualPhotography pic.twitter.com/CrS2ZkDwEr

April 30, 2021

Whether you are a fan of villains or skeptical of the difficulty level, it will be difficult to miss the title as it already seems to be one of the essential elements of the exclusive PS5. To see if this is confirmed in the following weeks.