The finale of “Vikings” is about to make its debut on Portuguese television

The final of “Vikings” is about to make its debut on Portuguese television

The saga of Ragnar Lothbrok and his children is about to enter the final phase.

The news arrived in early December, but for the most distracted, NiT has a reminder: the second and final part of the sixth season of “Vikings” is almost on Portuguese television. It will be the farewell for fans of this epic series that began discreetly on the History Channel and won over critics and audiences.

Note: The first of ten episodes opens on Wednesday January 13th at 10:10 p.m. on TVCine Action. Then a new chapter follows every Wednesday.

The series originally focused on the legend of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) and developed entirely around the children of the old Viking king in the fifth season.

This second part of the sixth season will finally reveal the fate of the Ragnar clan. The first part ended with an epic battle between the Vikings and the Rus, people from Russia and Ukraine who face the Björn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) brothers to protect their country alongside King Harald (Peter Franzén) Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen) sided with the Russian forces to dominate Norway.

As long as the premiere doesn’t happen, you can always watch the trailer, which was revealed in December.