The final of the country’s talent contest is this Thursday

EDV Tanto Fado: The final of the country’s talent competition is this Thursday

The ceremony can be followed live on EDP’s YouTube channel.

Carminho is the ambassador for the project.

In an effort to breathe new life into a unique tradition in our country, EDP has launched a competition to find the best Portuguese fado singers who have not yet managed to show their works. Under the motto “Noise that Fado is sung!” EDP Tanto Fado was born, where the participants have the opportunity to present themselves in this musical environment.

More than 380 submissions from different parts of the world later, the fadistas who will compete in the grand finale of EDP Tanto Fado have already been selected. Or rather, the nine fadistas. Among several participations, nine were women who stood out in the surveys. Now is the time to show your soul of fado singers for the grand finale of the competition scheduled for this Thursday April 29th at 6pm.

Eight finalists will take the stage at Campo Pequeno: Vera Lima, Beatriz Felizardo, Carmo Moniz Pereira, Cassandra Miranda Cunha, Joana Carvalhas, Mia Moura, Sara Filipe and Vânia Conde (Beatriz Silva, who was also selected by the jury, will be do not be able to participate in the finals). The winner of this great initiative will record an album with Sony Music Portugal and have the opportunity to perform on the EDP Fado Café stage in the next edition of NOS Alive.

For security reasons, the event will not have an audience as part of the pandemic. However, since EDP wants the music to reach everyone, the show will air on its official YouTube channel. Fado singer Carminho, ambassador of EDV Tanto Fado, will also present a show in the grand finale after the finalists have performed. To know all of the finalists before the show, just visit the initiative’s website.

The competition reached countries such as France, the United States, India, Venezuela, Spain, England and Canada and proved that the voices of fado cross borders. The fadistas went through two phases of voting that included more than 65,000 votes out of more than 380 registered votes.