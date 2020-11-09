The filming of the Netflix series was canceled for unfortunate reasons

After a popular first season, the Netflix series The Witcher now has to give us a season 2. While filming in the UK is well underway, the latter faces the whims of the news. And therefore, for some unfortunate reason, the shooting must be stopped indefinitely.

This is due to covid-19

For the second time this year, the filming of season 2 of the series The Witcher will be stopped. At his first stop, it was actor Kristofer Hivju who was involved and tested positive for coronavirus. Fate hits the production of the series again as the Covid-19 pandemic continues in full swing worldwide. The Hexagon must also face a second containment in hopes of containing this virus.

As Deadline reports, four members of the production of the second season of the series The Witcher tested positive for the corona virus. In order to contain the spread of the virus, the shooting was therefore temporarily stopped. All exposed employees must therefore undergo a test before filming can continue. The positive cases have already been isolated and no key player has been infected.

Even so, this stop should be the cause of another delay, while the working conditions agreed for the occasion also complicate things. It remains to be seen whether the hit series’ second season will actually release on August 17th, as announced last June. In addition to this second season, fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s work can discover a spin-off based on the first witcher called The Witcher: Blood Origin, but also a film called Nightmare of the Wolf, which focuses on Vesimir . the mentor of Geralt de Riv.