The film may never see the light of day

Kevin Feige performed for the making of Marvel Studios Gathering: The Eternals, available on Disney+. The big head of Marvel Studios then addressed the future of the MCU and more specifically that of the Avengers films.

Avengers films no longer in the program?

What could Avengers 5 look like? This is a question you are probably asking yourself if you have clicked on this article. However, the answer to this question may not please you at all.

When Kevin Feige was brought in to talk about Avengers: Endgame, the architect of the MCU hinted that it would be the “last Avengers movie”.

As a reminder, Avengers: Endgame marked the end of the “Infinity” saga, including the death of Thanos. Following this episode, fans knew they would have to wait a little before seeing the superhero team return, but given the films’ success, it seemed their triumphant return was already on record…

Like the desire for renewal

As usual, the head of Marvel Studios would neither confirm nor deny the rumors and other theories surrounding Phase 4 of the MCU. However, in Marvel Studios Gathering, Kevin Feige provided the guidelines he wanted to adopt for the future of his universe.

We wanted to do two things: start fresh with new characters, explore new storylines, but also return to some of Marvel Comics’ richest mythologies…

Would those words spell the end of the Avengers? Maybe, but not necessarily in the sense we hear it… In the middle, Kevin Feige is known for being careful with his choice of words before using them. So we can imagine that the big boss of the MCU has other plans like creating new teams of heroes like the Young Avengers or even bringing his characters together in other crossovers.

The possibilities are limitless. We also can’t rule out the possibility that Kevin Feige called Avengers: Endgame the “last Avengers movie” of Phase 4, rather than the entire MCU. However, it seems clear that the team will not return in the same configuration as we usually know. Over the course of the films, many key heroes of this coalition have lost their lives. And the worst part of all this is that the slaughter just won’t end…