The film is revealed with the first frames and the confrontation promises to be spectacular

During the CCXP Worlds event, Warner decided to get the first images of Godzilla vs. Kong. Directed by Adam Wingard, the images show us a glimpse of the monsters as well as the film’s logo.

A titanic collision in prospect

The excerpt is short, of course, but it has the advantage of giving us an overview of the kaiju that the public could see in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, released in 2019, and of the giant gorilla in Kong: Skull Island that appeared on ours Screens was released in 2017.

In this three-second teaser (yes, you were warned it was short), the two monsters look particularly pissed off. Godzilla flies through the oceans while Kong screams with his mouth open. The confrontation promises to be spectacular, as the summary shows. The production promises us “a collision in an unprecedented spectacular battle” between the “two most powerful forces of nature”.

At CCXP Worlds they showed us a 3 second long teaser for Godzilla versus Kong, although it was short and got me so excited. com / 4lRujAOukd

December 6, 2020

In addition to this ultra-fast teaser, Warner took the opportunity to reveal the movie’s logo:

In the casting we find Alexander Skarsgård (Tarzan, Battleship), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things, Enola Holmes), Rebecca Hall (Holmes & Watson), Brian Tyree Henry (If Beale Street Could Talk), Shun Oguri (Crows Zero), Eiza González (Alita: Battle Angel), Jessica Henwick (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Kyle Chandler (The Day The Earth Stood Still) and Demián Bichir (The Hateful Eight).

Godzilla vs. Kong is slated to hit theaters in our region on May 19, 2021 (if everything goes well by then) and will be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max next year in the US.