The film is finally revealed in a bloody and terrifying trailer

American Nightmare 5 (also called The Purge in the original version) has just been revealed in a brand new, absolutely terrifying trailer. The film will stand out from the others through an original concept. It will also be the final episode of the cinema saga.

This time the purge is eternal

As a reminder, for those at the end of class, the American Nightmare film series is set in a dystopian America where a totalitarian state has been put at the head of the country. Incidentally, the latter is completely eaten up by instability and crime. As a result, the new government decides to create a new change to implement “The Purge”.

It is a 12 hour night that occurs from March 22nd to 23rd each year and during which all the most heinous crimes are permitted. From 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., anyone can be potential prey with no hope of justice or help. And this new work doesn’t seem like an exception to the rule. Worse still, it even seems to surpass it.

Without further ado, we leave it up to you to discover the trailer for The Forever Purge:

A trailer that scares you

As you can see, the agonizing and terrible atmosphere specific to the previous sections will actually be there.

However, this work seems to have the peculiarity of taking place after the purge.

At the beginning of the trailer, it is announced that the annual crime period is over and all emergency and rescue services will be restored. So the survivors can finally live another year without the fear of death hanging over their heads … or not.

Indeed, it was without the intervention of a group of individuals determined to sow terror forever with an infinite purge: “The Forever Purge”.

The last American nightmare in theaters

This fifth part should indeed be the one who will close the saga after 8 years of good and loyal service. The last film released in 2018 was a sequel to the first trilogy. It remains to be seen if the film is resourceful enough to bring a breath of fresh air to the terrifying saga. The film is directed by Everardo Gout, who has directed several episodes of Snowpiercer and Luke Cage. Production will always be in the hands of the legendary Blumhouse studio.

The film should be released in the US on July 2nd, 2021 and in our French theaters on August 4th. In the meantime, you can also find the Purge series on Amazon Prime.