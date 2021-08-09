“Shadow”: The film, inspired by the story of Rui Pedro, already has a release date

The argument follows a mother who is constantly looking for her son, who has been missing for 15 years.

There is finally a release date for Bruno Gascon’s second feature film – “Shadow” comes on October 7th. The film plays Ana Moreira in the leading role and tells the story of a mother who is looking for her son, who has been missing for several years.

The reasoning was inspired by real events, such as the case of Rui Pedro, a boy who disappeared from Lousada in 1998 and has never been found to this day. However, this is just one of the cases that led to the new Portuguese project.

“Sombra” has already made its debut at several international festivals, where it was critically acclaimed and even won two prizes. At the Barcelona – Sant Jordi Film Festival he won the prize for the best work and the Film-History Award for the “best film for its historical values”. It also premiered at the Shanghai International Film Festival in China; and at the Ischia Film Festival in Italy.

To create a more authentic main character, Bruno Gascon spoke to mothers of missing children such as Filomena Teixeira, the mother of Rui Pedro.

In the film, the protagonist Isabel is a woman who had the perfect family in 1998. Until one day he comes home and discovers that his eleven-year-old son Pedro has disappeared without a trace. Your world is falling apart. The case is discussed on all television and newspapers, authorities have a suspect, but the judiciary can never find answers. Only Isabel will be able to keep alive the search for her son who she believes is still alive unlike everyone else around her.

Joana Ribeiro, Miguel Borges, Lúcia Moniz and Vitor Norte are some of the other actors who make up the cast of “Sombra,” which also includes Sara Sampaio.

