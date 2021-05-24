The film breaks a record that reassures everyone

You might as well get rid of all the obvious mechanophile jokes quickly. Fast and Furious 9 starts off with a bang. The film is showing at the international box office in virtually every country in which it is broadcast after the pandemic. So much so that at the moment it seems difficult to find a competition for him. The latter is on the way to regaining the currently most watched record in the cinema. All the jokes stopped, we can finally start. Oops.

Cars stronger than Kaijus

We have been waiting eagerly for the box office results of the first films after the pandemic (but we don’t let go anyway, we go out covered). Currently, the world ranking of Hollywood blockbusters has been held with an iron fist (or scale?) By Godzilla against Kong. Initially, Kaiju’s film raised more than $ 121 million in three days across 38 different countries. A post-covid record, but one that is blown away by those from Demon Slayer and the one that interests us today: Fast and Furious 9 …

In fact, the action film just broke Godzilla’s record against Kong in one weekend. Fast and Furious 9 now tops 162 million (mostly thanks to the weekend). The main difference is that the action film is currently only available in eight countries! It was due to arrive in the United States on June 25 and France on July 14, a sign that it is not ready to stop.

These are very reassuring numbers for the Hollywood film industry, which had badly digested the box office failure of Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s newest film. That record begins for Godzilla vs. Kong, and F9 confirm that the pandemic episode, while not over yet, has not definitely distracted viewers from the cinemas despite the tremendous success of streaming platforms that have benefited from the crisis .

It will be interesting to see if the reopening of theaters around the world will allow Fast and Furious 9 to break previous records of its elders in cinema. Even if it seems very difficult given the tremendous success and enthusiasm associated with the eighth episode of the series. As a reminder, the latter raised no less than $ 1,239 million in sales.

Members of the film team have repeatedly bragged about the project’s Danteen ambitions, such as the insane rumor of putting our characters into space. Of course we won’t spoil you. Note, however, that Michelle Rodriguez (Letty) sparked controversy by initially turning down the role. To believe that women did not play a sufficiently important role in the saga and that it was possible to count their dialogues “on the fingers of one hand”.