The film about Phil Spector’s murder is on HBO

Want to learn more about the Phil Spector murder? The movie is on HBO

The producer died this Sunday in California where he was being held. The history of the Al Pacino trial can be found here.

Helen Mirren and Al Pacino are the protagonists.

This Sunday, January 17th, the death of one of the greatest music producers of all time was announced: Phil Spector died in California, where he was imprisoned for 11 years, of the murder of an actress in 2003.

The story of the crime that changed the course of a hitherto perfect career for the man who worked with names like John Lennon, Leonard Cohen and The Ramones is complicated and curvaceous, not least because Spector always denied the death of Lana Clarkson, which he had met a few hours before the alleged murder in a disco.

The entire narrative is accompanied by “Phil Spector”, with Al Pacino in the role of producer and Brit Helen Mirren at his side. The true fact-based film is an original production by HBO and remains available in the Portuguese catalog. It’s a nice opportunity to learn more about the intense and controversial life of this American super-producer who has now died at the age of 81.