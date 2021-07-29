the feature gamers have been waiting for for months is finally here

Last November, the Sony PlayStation 5 was released. A highly anticipated next-gen console but with insufficient inventory leading to a scarcity. Although the Japanese giant is trying to meet the strong demand, the scalpers are responsible for putting obstacles in the wheels by grabbing supplies from bots and other unscrupulous tools. But for the lucky ones who got their hands on it, a feature that has been awaited for months is finally coming.

A particularly expected feature

At the beginning of November, the chopper fell on the heads of the future owners of the PlayStation 5, the next-gen console would only have limited storage space at launch. Sony indicated that support for external storage would be implemented later. The months have passed and the greatest players have been impatient, eager to expand their storage space to install new games without deleting the current ones. At Sony, the lights all seem to glow green, the manufacturer has just announced that users of the beta version of the PS5 operating system will soon have the option of adding an internal M.2 SSD extension.

With this update, players can benefit from a storage space that provides access to an expected functionality: the installation of games on an external storage space and the possibility of starting them directly from this SSD. But of course there are conditions and caution, the list is long. In order to better inform interested gamers, Sony has published a long FAQ in which it answers them as well as possible. Therefore, your SSD must have the following:

Interface: M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD capacity: 250 GB with 4 TB cooling structure: To use an M.2 SSD with your PS5 console, it must be equipped with an efficient heat dissipation system with a cooling structure, such as a Heat sink. You can add one to your M.2 SSD yourself, whether single-sided or double-sided. There are also M.2 SSDs with built-in cooling structures (e.g. heat sinks) Sequential read speed: Speed ​​of at least 5500MB / s recommended Module width: 22mm (25mm drives not supported) Format: 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280 and 22110 (M.2- Type) Socket type: Socket 3 (M key) Overall dimensions with cooling structure:

In millimeters: less than 110 mm (length) x 25 mm (width) x 11.25 mm (height).

In inches: Less than 4.33 “(length) x 0.984” (width) x 0.442 “(height) length: M.2 SSDs of the following lengths are compatible with PS5 consoles:

30 mm, 42 mm, 60 mm, 80 mm, 110 mm (depending on the format type as shown above) Width: 22 mm wide M.2 SSD module is required.

The overall structure (including additional cooling structure) should not exceed 25 mm (0.984 in) Height: The total height of the M.2 solid-state drive and its cooling structure (e.g. a heat sink) as the latter is either integrated or added separately , must be less than 11.25 mm (0.442 in). Depending on the board of the M.2 solid-state drive, the height should also be suitable: The space under the card should be less than 2.45 mm (0.096 in) and the total distance above the card should be less than 8 mm ( 0.314 inch). Note: Specifications in millimeters are the norm and are more precise than those in inches.

Obviously, these long conditions don’t happen alone. So you also have to know that “M.2 SATA SSDs are not supported” and “not all games inevitably benefit from the same performance as with the ultra-fast internal SSD of the PS5 console, even if the sequential read speed of the M.2 SSD Device is larger than 5500 MB / s “. In addition, most M.2 SSD devices with the type numbers mentioned above (2230, 2242, 2260, 2280 and 22110, key type M) without a built-in cooling structure fit into the SSD slot of the PS5 console, the dimensions of cooling structures (such as heat sinks) vary significantly.

And if you unfortunately want to try your luck to think outside the box, you know that Sony is paving the way: “SIE does not guarantee the operation of M.2 SSD devices that meet the specifications prescribed with your console , and declines all responsibility for the selection, performance or use of third-party products “. Following this announcement, it is likely that compatible SSDs will be taken by storm. Let’s hope that another deficiency doesn’t come to the fore. Are you planning to increase the storage space of your PS5 by installing an external SSD? Do not hesitate to answer us using the survey below.