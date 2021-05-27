The favorite from “Sex and the City” will return in a new series spin-off

It’s official: Mr. Big will be part of the new series “Sex and the City”.

“And Just Like That …” just added Chris Noth to the list of actors returning for the spin-off.

The towbar is back.

Mr. Big is back in the universe of “Sex and the City”, this time for the spin-off “And Just Like That …”. The character of Chris Noth joins Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays her intermittent love interest, Carrie – Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sara Ramírez, who stepped onto the series to fill in the void left by Kim Catrall’s absence.

Michael Patrick King, executive producer of the spin-off, is excited to be working with the actor again on “And Just Like That …”. “How could we do a new chapter in Sex and the City without Mr. Big?” This was one of the questions fans asked the most, as many of the main characters in the original series will not be returning to the spin-off.

In February there were rumors that Chris Noth would not participate in the project, but these were rejected by the actor on his social networks, where he wrote that “everything is changing – including advertising in the tabloids”.

“And Just Like That …” accompanies Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte on their way through the complicated reality that is life in the fifties. It is not yet known how Mr. Big will affect this new phase of the characters’ life. The spin-off will have ten half-hour episodes and will appear later this year or early 2022 on the HBO Max streaming platform.