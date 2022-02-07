The fantastic Madrigal family is unveiled with this superb collection of Funko Pop figures

Encanto: The Fantastic Family Madrigal is the 60th classic animated feature film from Disney studios and the latter also have the right to have their own characters of the main characters in collaboration with Funko Pop. So we find Abuela, Bruno, Antonio, Julieta, Luisa, Isabel and Mirabel.

Pops cuter than any of the Magridal family

For the record, the animated feature film Encanto: The Fantastic Family Madrigal was released last year in 2021 and was directed by Byron Howard from the screenplay by Jared Bush and Charise Castro Smith. It tells the story of the Madrigal family, who live in a small mountain village in Colombia. Everyone in the family has magic powers except 15-year-old Mirabel, who is totally frustrated. She will understand that even without power she can save her family and that she is stronger than she thinks.

The Pop! figures are under official license and are sold with their flower boxes at a price of 12.49 euros in our Hitek store.

FUNKO POP FIGURE ABUELA – ENCANTO: THE FANTASTIC FAMILY MADRIGAL N°1151

In the Madrigal family we ask about Abuela, the mother and grandmother. We find her in this pretty little pop with her gray hair and little scarf.

FIGURE FUNKO POP BRUNO – ENCANTO: THE FANTASTIC FAMILY MADRIGAL N°1150

Bruno has the power to read the future and this Pop! presents it with a little mouse in hand. He also has twin daughters, Pepa and Julieta.

FUNKO POP FIGURE ANTONIO – ENCANTO: THE FANTASTIC FAMILY MADRIGAL N°1149

Antonio is poor little Mirabel’s cousin and the young man with the power to talk to animals. This Pop! features it with a snake and a hummingbird.

FUNKO POP FIGURE JULIETA – ENCANTO: THE FANTASTIC FAMILY MADRIGAL N°1148

Julieta is Pepa and Bruno’s twin sister, and she is also very close to Mirabel, who supports her throughout the adventure.

FIGURE FUNKO POP LUISA – ENCANTO: THE FANTASTIC FAMILY MADRIGAL N°1147

Strongest of all since her power, Luisa has exceptional strength, but she carries all problems on her shoulders.

FUNKO POP FIGURE ISABEL – ENCANTO: THE FANTASTIC FAMILY MADRIGAL N°1146

Isabel is the sister of Mirabel, the main character of the feature film. We find her with a magnificent purple dress. Her power is to create and control flowers.

FIGURE FUNKO POP MIRABEL – ENCANTO: THE FANTASTIC FAMILY MADRIGAL N°1145

Young Mirabel is very worried because she has no power and yet she is the one helping her family to make ends meet.