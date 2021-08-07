the fan favorite variant gets the most beautiful cosplays

The Loki series quickly became the most popular miniseries among Marvel fans, especially as it occupies a much more prominent place in the MCU than the previous two, namely WandaVision and Falcon and the Soldier of the ‘Winter. After seeing it in full, a Disney + series fan made one of the cutest cosplays you will never see in your life, with one of the variants spotted on the series that is hugely popular with fans. .

Loki: the cutest cosplay in the world

This is all happening in Florida, USA with someone named Alexandra Ashe, CEO and founder of the Kinkatopia Association, a non-profit that cares for injured animals, mostly kinkajous, nicknamed honey bears. Very strange animals but still very cute. Alexandra would have helped repatriate more than 50 species since the organization was founded in 2015.

On the social network Instagram, she posted the photo of the cutest cosplay of your life, as she holds in her hands a small alligator named Hendrick, who is dressed in a Loki helmet and for alligator Loki or Croki. what two drops of water looks like to close friends. A variant first appeared in episode 5 of the series, alongside other Loki variants. The photo was received positively with over 5,374 likes and almost 70 comments. A few weeks ago we showed you a photo of the set, taken by Kate Herron, the director, which broke our hopes for the look of the real Croki. You can find the link here.

If you know, you know.

Hendrick’s mouth was taped for our own safety, and his skin wasn’t too difficult to damage for his own. It was a very quick photo shoot.

A cosplay for a good cause

In the photo the alligator appears with its mouth taped shut, but Alexandra Ashe assures that this is temporary protection for him and the shooting team, that the tape was not very tight and that he did not injure her during the short photo shoot. With this photo highlighting Kinkatopia, we can hope that the various animals in the shelter are treated better, or at least more funds can be raised to improve their living conditions in the shelter.

Croki is a mascot Disney likes. Very cute and obviously meant to be sold with soft toys (hello baby Yoda, BB-8). From his appearance on, he knew how to touch the hearts of fans as many artists created and shared content about him, like this young cartoonist who decided to release a flick with our favorite crocodile in one of the most iconic scenes in the world the Story of the character. And since we like you, here is a small selection of our favorite croki.

Odin: Son, I kept this secret to protect you from yourself. You are adopted

* confused alligator noises *

No, but I want the back story of Croki # Loki pic.twitter.com/2tGQTb6m9O

July 7, 2021

I want a backstory on Croki

My favorite Croki picture until I saw this pic.twitter.com/I2O5m2mePn

July 11, 2021

My favorite photo of Croki until I discovered this one

To the secret laboratory! #presidentloki #boastfulloki pic.twitter.com/owEXdz4fnC

August 6, 2021

In the secret laboratory! (Reference to Kuzco)

I wanted to make a new background, so I made this little Croki background image (including one without the Croki elements ud83dude04). I was heavily inspired by @ JamesTurner_42’s artwork so please check it out! pic.twitter.com/GlMRyLwPa0

August 2, 2021

I wanted to make a new background, so I made this little Croki wallpaper (even without the Croki elements). I was heavily inspired by the illustrations by @ JamesTurner_42 so be sure to check it out!

I want to make a children’s book about the adventures of Throg and Croki. pic.twitter.com/KtvUpgev9z

August 1, 2021

I want to make a children’s book about the adventures of Throg and Croki.