“Quem Sai Aos Seus”: The famous series from the 80s is back on Portuguese television

The sitcom follows a family with completely different personalities and beliefs

The 1982 series was a worldwide success.

There were seven seasons in seven years. In Portugal, “Quem Sai Aos Seus” premiered on RTP2 in the 1980s and was a great success. Years passed and the series disappeared after a few repetitions on SIC Semper Gold and SIC Comédia. Now, in 2021, the series that made famous Michael J. Fox’s talent is back on Portuguese television – 39 years after its US debut.

“Quem Sai Aos Seus” premiered this Tuesday July 13th on RTP Memória. The series follows a (initially) family of five. Steve Keaton (Michael Gross) is a television producer and his wife Elyse (Meredith Baxter) is an architect, but both are typical liberals of the 1960s. Alex Keaton (Michael J. Fox) is the couple’s eldest son and, unlike his parents, is a young right-wing conservative. The middle sister is Mallory (Justine Bateman), the typical popular ’80s teen who cares more about her looks than anything else. Nine year old Jennifer (Tina Yothers) just wants to be a child, often to the displeasure of the rest of the family.

Who goes today at 9:50 pm on RTP Memória.Elyse and Steve Keaton are a nice couple, still with the ghost …

Posted by RTP Memory on Tuesday July 13th, 2021

The return was announced in a post on the channel’s Facebook page. The fans’ reaction was immediate. One of them commented, “I’ve wanted you to do this show again for a long time.” Others are already showing nostalgia for the times the series originally aired: “I loved this series. I miss my childhood / pre-adolescence ”. One thing is for sure, all of the comments betray authentic luck with the return of the series.

“Quem Sai Aos Seus” is broadcast Monday through Friday on RTP Memória.