The famous German Tennis Player Boris Becker is accused of hiding Wimbledon Trophies – Here’s the news!!

Ex-tennis player Boris Becker went on trial in London for allegedly hiding property from bankruptcy trustees and not telling them about his finances to settle his debts. He is accused of hiding nine trophies from them.

Authorities say that when they tried to get Becker, 54, to give up assets before and after he was declared bankrupt in June 2017, he did not act honestly. 24 insolvency law charges have been filed against him. During his trial, Boris Becker was accused of hiding tennis trophies.

Boris Becker “acted dishonestly” when he didn’t give up assets like his Wimbledon singles trophies before and after he was declared bankrupt in 2017, a London court heard on Monday, per the BBC.

During the first day of his trial at Southwark Crown Court, the 54-year-old six-time Grand Slam winner was in court. He faces 24 charges under the Insolvency Act relating to the period from May to October of 2017.

Becker, a former world number one who won Wimbledon three times, says he doesn’t agree with the charges against him. For the trial to last three weeks, it should last that long.

Rebecca Chalkley, the prosecutor in the case, told British media that Becker “lied about a lot of his assets.” Boris Becker’s trial is set to start. The former Wimbledon Champion is fighting to avoid going to prison. This is what the trial is about. People say that Becker did this before and after he signed a bankruptcy agreement. They say he didn’t tell anyone about, give up, or give away assets or things of value.

Among the charges are nine counts of not giving away trophies or awards, and seven of hiding property worth more than 1.5 million euros ($1.65 million).

All of the problems come down to everyday issues of being honest and having enough information. Those are the things we say are at the heart of this case, said a prosecutor.

Judge Deborah Taylor told the jury to forget their preconceptions and not pay attention to Becker’s fame.

When Becker owed private bankers Arbuthnot Latham & Co. money, he was declared bankrupt at the London High Court on June 21, 2017, because he didn’t have enough money. Under the terms of the bankruptcy order, he had to show all of his assets.

For more such updates, stay tuned with us!!