The External Drainage And Monitoring System Market To Grow Through Eclectic Method

The brain is surrounded by cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) which is a clear and colorless liquid. The essential function of cerebrospinal fluid is to cushion the brain and absorb the shock to protect the central nervous system. Beside that cerebrospinal fluid also circulates essential nutrients and chemicals. Sometimes, cerebrospinal fluid samples are collected for measurement of intracranial pressure. This pressure of cerebrospinal fluid sample is helpful for diagnosis of neurological disease such as meningitis. External drainage and monitoring system is used for collection cerebrospinal fluid sample, to monitor intracranial pressure and temporary drainage of cerebrospinal fluid in a patient with an infected shunt.

Cerebrospinal fluid is collected in external collection bag from the lateral ventricles of the brain, or the lumbar space of the spine. An external ventricular drainage (EVD) system is used to drain CSF sample by using intercerebral pressure and combination of gravity. The drainage rate of the sample entirely depends on the height of external ventricular drainage system, placed relative to the patient’s anatomy. The external drainage and monitoring system require constant assessment and intervention during the process.

The external drainage and monitoring system market is supposed to drive by an increase in the prevalence of traumatic injuries and strokes. The rise in a number of cases of brain surgery in children has also boosted the growth of this market. Moreover, the technical advancements in the field of pressure monitoring have influenced the growth of external drainage and monitoring system market.

Rise in healthcare expenditure, and increasing geriatric population will propel the demand of external drainage and monitoring system market. However, this is a very critical procedure which restraint the growth of external drainage and monitoring system market. Also, lack of awareness among people and increasing in prices of External Ventricle Devices (EVD) can also limit the growth of external drainage and monitoring system market.

Market Segmentation:

Indication Posterior Fossa Tumor

Hematomas Posterior Fossa

IV Ventricle Obstruction

Cranial Injuries

Subdural Hematomas

Meningitis

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage into CSF

Other End Users Pediatric Care Center

Neurology Hospitals

Nursing Home Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

On the basis of regional presence, global external drainage and monitoring system market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest market for external drainage and monitoring system owing to increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and traumatic injuries. This market is then followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Rise in healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement scenario is responsible for the growth of external drainage and monitoring system market in Europe. Asia Pacific is fasted growing market for external drainage and monitoring system due to the attention of new investors. India and China are expected to offer an excellent opportunity for external drainage and monitoring system market to grow in Asia Pacific region.

Some of the players for external drainage and monitoring system market are Medtronic, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and Sophysa S.A.

