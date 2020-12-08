The excellent Thrustmaster T300 Racing Wheel with its crankset benefits from a reduction of 100 euros

If you are a fan of car racing and want to take full advantage of your car games on PC or PlayStation, this is a formidable device. This is the Thrustmaster T300 Racing Wheel, a steering wheel with a crankset that gives you maximum sensation.

Thrustmaster T300 Racing Wheel: like in a real car

Steering wheels and pedals aren’t cheap, yet this action makes the Thrustmaster T300 racing wheel a lot cheaper.

The Thrustmaster T300 Racing Wheel is a new generation force feedback flywheel that allows you to experience real thrills in your favorite car racing games. The latter has a new SERVO BASE that allows it to rotate up to 1080 degrees and the force feedback is provided by small brushless motors (without friction) that ensure perfect fluidity and very high reactivity without latency standing still more realistic.

And finally we have a pedal with 3 metal pedals and that of the brake has an extremely progressive hardness until the end of the race. The 3 pedals are fully adjustable to your size. You can adjust the distance, inclination and height.

The scope of delivery includes a fastening system and a screw thread that are compatible with all supports, desks, tablets, cockpits … All you have to do is add the gearbox to further enhance the experience.

While it was 349 euros, the Thrustmaster T300 Racing Wheel with its crankset went to 249.99 euros, which corresponds to a saving of 100 euros! And to hear your engine sound, there’s another promo for a Razer headset this time around.

Why succumb?

For ultra-realistic sensations Robust brushless steering wheel Fully adjustable crankset

