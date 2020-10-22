The excellent Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet with its S-PEN benefits from an immediate discount of 115 euros

If you are looking for a good tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with its S-PEN offers an unparalleled experience thanks to its many features.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: A very good tablet with an S-PEN

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has an impressive 10.4-inch display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. Thanks to this display, you can watch your films, series, videos and even play your favorite games in peace.

In terms of spec sheet, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has everything you need for a powerful user experience:

Processor: Samsung Exynos 9611 RAM: 4 GB Storage: 64 GB expandable with a microSD card

Even if the photo performance of the tablets is not at the rendezvous, the latter still has two sensors. For selfies, you have to count on a 5-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel camera on the back.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite differs from the competition with a smart pen that allows you to write, draw and even control without touching it. It can be used as a remote control when you are watching a movie or listening to music.

Finally, the announced autonomy is 13 hours with a 7040 mAh battery.

On average it costs around 400/450 euros, but with the promo code RAKUTEN15 it is currently only 284 euros. If you are looking for a high-end smartphone that is great value for money, you can upgrade to the OnePlus 8T.

3 good reasons to crack

Smart Pen Performance display quality

