The excellent Realme X3 SuperZoom 12/256 GB smartphone benefits from an immediate discount of 120 euros

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is one of the many smartphones from the new Chinese brand Realme and is currently offering a discount of 120 euros on the starting price, so it can be viewed for less than 380 euros! A really very interesting offer for those who want to change their cell phone.

Realme X3 SuperZoom: A mobile phone for photography

The Realme X3 SuperZoom has a very nice 6.6-inch screen with a full HD resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. In addition, it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. You can get the most out of your videos.

Under the hood is a technical sheet that is high-end thanks to its Qualcomm chip:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 + RAM: 12 GB Storage: 256 GB

For the photo you have to rely on a module with 4 sensors:

64 megapixels, wide angle 8 megapixels, optical zoom 5×8 megapixels, ultra wide angle 2 megapixels, macro

And for the front we have a double 32 and 8 megapixel sensor.

Finally, a 4200 mAh battery, which is compatible with 30 W charging, ensures autonomy. The manufacturer announces a 50% charge in just 30 minutes.

Sold at 499 euros, it has just dropped to just 379 euros, which can save you 120 euros! And if you want a hybrid tablet, here’s a good plan for Microsoft Surface Pro 7 in one pack.

3 good reasons to crack

Big screen super zoom Super fast charging

