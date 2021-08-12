the excellent opto-mechanical gaming keyboard receives a discount of 50 euros

If you’re looking for a good mechanical gaming keyboard, here’s a great deal on the Razer Huntsman Mini, which just fell below the $ 80 mark and saves $ 50.

Razer Huntsman Mini: an optimized keyboard with mechanical switches

With the Huntsman Mini, Razer wanted to satisfy those who want a compact optical-mechanical gaming keyboard with very good performance at the same time. The latter is in fact a 60% format with an aluminum frame so it doesn’t take up any space on your desk. In addition, it is equipped with optical switches that offer very good reactivity and better flowability. They are stronger than traditional mechanical switches as they work without friction and make much less noise.

This model also has a built-in memory that can hold up to 5 profiles without software. You can also customize it with a number of pre-recorded Razer Chrome RGB effects.

In terms of connectivity, Razer has chosen USB Type-C, which comes in very handy when installing your device, especially if you move around regularly.

Usually displayed at a price of 129.99 euros, it is currently 79.99 euros or a saving of 50 euros. And for maximum storage space, here’s another good plan for a Seagate external hard drive.

