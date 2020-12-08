The excellent multiplatform gaming headset Fnatic REACT falls under 50 euros

Regardless of your platform, the Fnatic REACT gaming headset can only please you with its technical data and especially its price, which has just fallen below the 50 euro mark.

Fnatic REACT: A multiplatform gaming headset

The Fnatic REACT is a gaming headset with very good technical data. It has 53mm drivers for detailed and powerful sound. They are covered in memory foam that fits your skull perfectly so as not to compress you. They are also covered with synthetic leather. We find the same design for the headband that comes to rest on your head.

The latter can be completely removed from the microphone in order not to damage it during transport. There is a control box on the cable that you can use to adjust the volume or simply mute the microphone.

Thanks to its 3.5 mm jack connection, it is compatible with many platforms:

MacMobileMicrosoft Xbox OneNintendo SwitchNintendo Wii UPCSony PlayStation 4

Previously priced at 84.99 euros, it is currently 49.99 euros or more than 40% savings. Otherwise we also have a model from Razer in promotion.

Why succumb to this helmet?

You can switch from one console to another across multiple platforms. Comfortable for long hours Quality microphone

