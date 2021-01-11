The excellent Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury gaming mouse costs less than 30 euros

If you are looking for a powerful gaming mouse at an affordable price, you’ve come to the right place. The price of the Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury gaming mouse has dropped again.

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury: A real gaming mouse at Rikiki prices

The Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury is a gaming mouse that is more geared towards FPS gaming as it has a Fusion Engine hybrid sensor that is very responsive, especially as this model comes with Logitech Delta Zero technology.

This mouse has its own memory to save different profiles for gaming without having to recreate your macros or even change your settings whenever you switch PCs.

In terms of ergonomics, it has been studied for right-handers and on the finishing side, light and strong materials are used and a rubber coating for better grip. It’s really fun to use.

The price was around 70 euros, but the price has gradually fallen until it now reaches 29.99 euros. We also have a nice promo on a Toshiba external hard drive.

Why order this gaming mouse?

Performance and responsiveness Good handling Ridiculous price for a gaming mouse

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.