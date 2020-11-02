The excellent Kindle Oasis e-reader benefits from a reduction of 70 euros

With the limitation, you might have decided to read again, but it can get overwhelming quickly. The solution is to switch to an e-reader like the Kindle Oasis, which is currently for sale and which can save you money.

Kindle Oasis: a benchmark among e-readers

The Kindle Oasis has a very nice 7-inch screen with a resolution of 300 pages per minute and the Paperwhite e-ink technology, which gives the impression of reading a real page of paper.

On this model, Amazon added the adjustable lighting temperature to change the screen tint from white to amber for improved comfort, especially in low light conditions. In addition, it also has front lighting and everything is adjustable or automatic. You can also adjust the text size and bold type, and even use Kindle-exclusive fonts for optimal readability.

If you want to read in your bathroom, you know it’s IPX8 certified, which means it’s not afraid of water. However, it is not suitable for use underwater!

The advantage of opting for an e-reader also lies in the savings that can be made when buying a book. In fact, the price of the digital version is much lower.

The 8 GB version with WiFi was introduced at a price of 249 euros and currently costs 179 euros. The 32 GB Wi-Fi version costs 209.99 euros instead of 279 euros and the 32 GB Wi-Fi + 4G version costs 269.99 euros for free. Otherwise we also have the HDMI key on Android Amazon Fire Stick TV.

3 good reasons to choose this e-reader

Qualitative screen access to millions of books price of books

