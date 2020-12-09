The excellent Huawei P40 smartphone is half the price, hurry up

If you are looking for a smartphone that excels on a photographic level, the Huawei P40 is the phone for you. Plus, it’s currently available at half price, an offer that can’t be refused!

Huawei P40: a real photophone

Few smartphones can claim to replace a real camera, and Huawei has worked a lot on the photo part of the P40. Thanks to its triple sensor module, this is a real success:

50 megapixel wide angle 8 megapixels with 3x optical zoom and optical stabilization 16 megapixel ultra wide angle

Regarding the screen, Huawei has opted for a 6.1-inch OLED with a Full HD + resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, since the manufacturer has relied on this part as always and we have to realize that it is excellent . And under this screen there is a fingerprint reader.

Now let’s get to what he has in his stomach:

Processor: Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G RAM: 8 GB Storage: 128 GB expandable via microSD card

Note that the P40 is compatible with our operators’ 5G networks, so you can subscribe to these new packages to enjoy impressive speed.

It was launched around 799 euros and has just risen to 405 euros. You don’t have to hesitate any longer! Otherwise, we also have the Google Pixel 4A on offer.

Why are you tempted?

Unparalleled photo quality 5G compatibility Beautiful screen

