The excellent Ambilight Philips The One LED TV for Android TV costs less than 690 euros

Philips is a very good TV brand and has its own technology, Ambilight. Once you’ve tried it, going back to a classic TV is tough. Today we have the Philips 58PUS8555 in good condition.

Philips 58PUS8555: Great immersion in your movies and series

The Philips 58PUS8555 is an LED TV with a panel of 58 inches or about 147 cm and offers compatibility with the various current technologies to improve the picture quality.

That’s not all, this model also features Ambilight technology. It therefore has 3 LED strips on the back that you can use to turn off the picture on your wall to create mood lighting and thus better immersion for the viewer.

It also excels in using Android TV as the operating system, so you don’t have to buy a small box on Google OS to use all of the applications available on the Play Store. You can install Netflix, Prime Video, MyCanal, Disney +, and many other available and compatible services.

While it was at $ 789, it has just benefited from a $ 100 reduction that allows you to have it at $ 689.

3 good reasons to be tried

Ambilight technology Android TV picture quality HDR10 + and Dolby Vision

