The excellent Alienware 27 ” 240 Hz 1ms gaming monitor has just dropped to less than 300 euros

If you’re looking for a high-end gaming monitor with great features, the Alienware AW2720HF is the place for you. The price for this product is currently under $ 300.

Alienware AW2720HF: 240 Hz and Freesync for perfect fluidity

The Alienware AW2720HF has a beautiful 27-inch diagonal with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It is equipped with an IPS panel which, with the overdrive, offers a refresh rate of 240 Hz and a latency of less than 1 ms. In addition, it features AMD FreeSync and Nvidia GSync technologies that sync graphics card images to the screen to prevent it from tearing and skipping. If you have the following pc, you will get a perfectly smooth picture.

This model also has a flicker and blue light filter to protect your eyes and reduce your eye fatigue.

And for connectivity, it offers:

2 HDMI ports 1 DisplayPort 3 USB 3.0 ports (Type A) 1 USB 3.0 port (Type A) 1 USB 3.0 port (Type B) 1 audio output 1 headphone jack

The latter costs 399 euros instead of 499 euros and can be requested very easily for a reimbursement offer of 100 euros, as it is done directly on the Dell website. In the end, it will only cost you 299 euros. Otherwise, we also have a Xiaomi video projector.

Update rate 240Hz Freesync and Gsync compatible Fast online refund offer

