The excellent 5.1 JBL BAR 4K wireless package with battery benefits from an immediate discount of 120 euros

If you want to enjoy your movies and series to the fullest on your 4K TV, here is a great JBL BAR 5.1 kit that works on a battery system to avoid pulling the cables in the middle of your living room.

JBL BAR 5.1: maximum performance!

The JBL BAR 5.1 kit develops no less than 510 watts with the additional Dolby Digital, Dolby Pro Logic II and DTS certification.

This package contains:

a soundbar 2.0.2 additional speakers and a subwoofer with a 250 mm woofer.

The problem with this type of installation is that you have to pull on the cables to keep them from dragging along the floor. This kit eliminates the need for cables as the two small speakers are powered by batteries so you can place them anywhere. In terms of autonomy, it takes no less than 10 hours and charging is easy when connected to the main speaker.

For connectivity, it is 4K compatible and consists of:

3 HDMI connections 1 HDMI output 1 audio line input or optically in between

The JBL BAR 5.1 kit is available again for 479 euros, while it was previously issued for 687 euros. Otherwise we can also find it around 550/600 euros. And if you’re looking for a gaming headset, we have the Logitech G432 7.1 on offer.

3 good reasons to choose this kit

Wireless with battery audio quality electricity

