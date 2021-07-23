the evolution of characters between the series and the film

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJuly 23, 2021
1

The film Kaamelott Premier Volet took off in the cinema. We had previously suggested that you discover all the questions we asked ourselves when the film was released (by trying to provide some answers), and today we wanted to share with you the characters’ physical evolution. , from series to film. Here’s a comparison between most of the characters in the movie Kaamelott.

Warning: This article contains notes on the appearance of certain characters in the film Kaamelott – Part One. In addition, no legal solution currently allowed us to recover any more photos from the film. Some characters whose pictures have not yet been leaked are therefore missing for the time being.

1) The lady of the lake

2) the duke of aquitaine

3) lancet solder

4) the Duchess of Aquitaine

5) Karadoc

6) bohort

7) perception

8) mevanwi

9) Venice

10) King Arthur

11) Father Blaise

12) leodagan

13) the legal advisor

14) Elias

15) Guinea

And if you’re a Kaamelott fan, you can always take our personality test to find out which character from the series would really be your best buddy.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJuly 23, 2021
1
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Discover all the anime from November 2020

Discover all the anime from November 2020

November 2, 2020
Photo of Colombia: Many injured in anti-tax reform protests | Free press

Colombia: Many injured in anti-tax reform protests | Free press

April 29, 2021
Photo of Politicians pay tribute to resistance to the Nazi regime | free press

Politicians pay tribute to resistance to the Nazi regime | free press

July 20, 2021
Photo of Alternative Nobel Prizes awarded in Stockholm | Free press

Alternative Nobel Prizes awarded in Stockholm | Free press

December 3, 2020
Back to top button