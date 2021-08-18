The evacuation of the Bundeswehr must be decided retroactively | free press

Berlin (dpa) – The federal government today plans to adopt the draft mandate for the evacuation mission of the German armed forces in Afghanistan.

The cabinet wants to retroactively create the legal basis for the mission, but the Bundestag must approve it next week. The draft, which is available to the German news agency, provides for the deployment of up to 600 soldiers by 30 September at the latest. The additional expenditure for the Bundeswehr is estimated at 40 million euros.

Draft is available

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) presented the draft to cabinet members on Tuesday. In a cover letter they justify the subsequent mandate with “imminent danger”. “The sending of German forces cannot be delayed,” they write. Any further waiting for the German Bundestag to finally make a decision could question the successful implementation of the German armed forces or at the very least make it much more difficult and thus endanger the life and limb of the people to be protected. “

It is a supposedly robust mandate that also allows the use of military force, “in particular to protect the people to be evacuated and our own troops, as well as in the context of emergency aid”.

Operation has been running since Monday

The operation began Monday with the shipment of two A400M evacuation machines to Kabul, which are now mainly intended to fly German civilians and Afghan auxiliaries from the German Armed Forces and federal ministries to Tashkent in Uzbekistan. There, the evacuees transfer to Lufthansa civilian aircraft. The first with about 130 passengers on board left for Frankfurt am Main on Tuesday evening.

Paratroopers trained for evacuations, the elite unit KSK, but also military police, paramedics and air force crews are deployed. The mission is considered the largest evacuation mission of the Bundeswehr to date.

Debate on local staff

The Defense Committee of the Bundestag and the Foreign Affairs Committee also want to discuss the situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday. In view of the meetings, SPD defense politician Siemtje Möller called for the right to remain in Germany for future missions for local Bundeswehr personnel under their mandate. The German government is accused of being too reluctant to accept former employees in the Afghanistan case.