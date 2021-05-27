The Eternals movie villain promises to be even more dangerous than Thanos

The Avengers had to display many moral and physical qualities to deal with the Mad Titan. Now that the MCU has entered its fourth phase, things are not going to go any better as the movie The Eternals risks introducing an even bigger threat than Thanos. We take stock of this issue.

The Eternal Film

If you haven’t had the chance to discover this trailer, or if you want to remember the elements that were revealed to us to better follow the progress of this article, you can discover the movie’s trailer announcement (or new discover) The Eternals:

As you already know, The Eternals’ story spans several centuries, although the main narrative takes place after the events of Endgame. The blockbuster will showcase the team of superheroes created by the Heavenly Ones who have been hidden among humans for thousands of years, and this without interfering (or almost) in their affairs. As we see in the trailer, a massive event is forcing the Eternals to reveal themselves. But this had not intervened when Thanos threatened humanity. What threat, worse than Thanos, could threaten Earth this time?

An even bigger threat than Thanos?

First off, since Phase 4 of the MCU is just beginning, there’s a good chance a whole new villain will be introduced, whom we haven’t heard from until then, which would explain why the Eternals decided not to step in before. So this threat inevitably has to be worse than Thanos to force them to act. The choice of music used in the trailer also supports this hypothesis as it is the Ramin Djawadi and Skeeter Davis version of the original music The End of the World, written by Arthur Kent and Sylvia Dee. The title of the song in itself is a real warning of the events that will unfold in the blockbuster.

But what could this threat be that makes us work up a cold sweat? If we trust the comics, it could be the Deviants the Eternals have to fight. The Deviants, also known as “The Changing People”, are a subspecies derived from mankind that was created by the Heavenly Ones and is at war with the Eternals. All members of the Deviant clan have a different genetic map, and their appearance is often monstrous. It is above all a religious people who submit to the will of the dreaming heavenly.

These people developed advanced technologies that focused on genetic engineering while people were still living in caves. This shows the technological advancement of this species over ours! In the comics, the Deviants want to dominate the human species, but that rule is prevented by the Eternals. So here is an interesting starting point that could have been taken and adapted for the account of the movie The Eternals.

Of course, it could also be a completely different threat: the Marvel Universe is, after all, full of many characters and villains capable of undermining all of humanity. However, to get the Eternals to give up their anonymity requires a threat that surpasses Thanos, and the Deviants able to evolve powers according to their “Mutant Deviant Syndrome” could tick all boxes to deny one Portray threat.

Indeed, most deviants have increased life expectancy, remarkable strength, or high intelligence. Imagine several mutants with notable talents, some of them close to the power of Thanos. We’re talking about a whole team of overpowering characters who may want to harm humanity. We would therefore easily understand why the Eternals must henceforth fight with bare faces; to prevent total domination of deviants on earth.

One thing is for sure, by how this appears, the Eternals will change the overall performance dynamics within the MCU, and allow the franchise to be renewed. And you, on your side, do you think that the new catastrophe that threatens humanity is the threat posed by the Deviants? We invite you to answer our survey as well as in the comment area! And in the meantime, you can always discover our previous article discussing the connection between Thanos and Thena (Angelina Jolie) in The Eternals.