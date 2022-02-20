The ESC stage in Turin will have a waterfall

The Italian broadcaster RAI published the first images of the design of the structure through which the different songs of the competition will run.

Water falls on the stage.

The semi-finals and the final of Eurovision are due in May next year, as every year the responsible broadcaster announces in advance what the stage of the competition will be like. This year, which will be held in Turin, Italy, water varieties will be featured, something not common on the show.

The artist Francesca Montinaro was responsible for creating the structure that the different competing artists will go through. He called it The Sun Within. “The stage represents the Italian attitude: always on the move, rebellious, creative, welcoming, passionate and intuitive. We are the ones who have the sun within us and this is our way of being in the world,” he revealed to the official Eurovision website.

The waterfall with a waterfall also has a symbolism. “It allegorically represents the sea that surrounds us, a symbol of the complex Italian culture.” The green space where the artists stay after the performances will be a kind of garden with rays and light.

Eurovision is scheduled for May 10th, 12th and 14th. Over the last few weeks, countries have chosen the representatives who will take part in the competition. The selection in Portugal will take place in the final on March 12, after the semi-finals on the 5th and 7th of the same month.

Aurea, with “why”; Fado Bicha with “Pequenino People”; FF, with “How good it is to wait for someone”; Diana Castro with “Ginger Ale”; and Kumpani Algazarra with “A Minha Praia” are some of the participants.

Eurovision takes place in Italy, after last year’s victory of the band Måneskin, with the theme “Zitti e Buoni”.