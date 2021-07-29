The Epic Games Store brings you this French gaming nugget

While we’ve just discovered the title of the two free game of the week, Epic Games is unveiling the title of the free game of the week of August 5th: a masterpiece of French gaming.

A great game of infiltration

As every week, Epic Games inspires the users of its store with one or more free games, exciting indie games (The Lion’s Song) or Triple-A, which are very successful commercially (Star Wars: Battlefront II). For the week of August 5th, the publisher is offering one of the best French games in recent years.

A Plague Tale: Innocence was developed by Bordeaux studio Asobo Studio and published in 2019 and is a real video game nugget. This action, adventure and infiltration game takes us back to the 14th century, a kingdom of France plagued by the Black Death and the extremism of the Inquisition. The player plays the role of Amicia de Rune, a 15-year-old teenager who is accompanied by her 5-year-old little brother Hugo and tries to survive in this particularly hostile climate.

A real hit with critics and audiences, A Plague Tale: Innocence tells a moving and hectic story that magnifies the music of Olivier Derivière, to whom we owe the music of the game Vampyr. Without forgetting its great artistic direction and innovative gameplay, which is radically different from the TPS in the medieval universe.

It is also worth remembering that A Plague Tale: Innocence will be eligible for a sequel, as announced at the Xbox / Bethesda conference for E3 2021. This new work, titled A Plague Tale: Requiem, was also revealed with a promising first trailer.

Beware of double authentication

We remind you that while restoring A Plague Tale: Innocence on the Epic Games Store, you may encounter problems. In this case, activate two-factor authentication! In order to do this :

Sign in to your account on the Epic Games Store website and go to Settings. Click the “Password & Security” tab. Activate two-factor authentication; You have the choice between authenticator or authentication via email or SMS; Get your game back with no hassle.