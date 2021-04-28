The Energy Based Skin Tightening Market To Enter The Self-Driven Mode

The Energy Based Skin Tightening Market report by Persistence Market Research goes by the changing trend of consumerism all across the healthcare vertical. “Going cashless” is amongst the “new” normals. Inorganic growth has also picked up. Key participants of the healthcare value chain – both – private and public – have joined hands for competing in the ever-demanding landscape.

Skin tightening treatments stimulate collagen in order to tighten the skin and slow the ageing process. The goal of all energy-based skin tightening devices is to heat and remodel dermal and subcutaneous collagoues networks while avoiding collateral damage to unintended tissues. The skin is visibly tighter soon after the treatment as the fibres contract. Any areas of the skin that are prominently drooping, sagging or thinning are candidates for skin tightening with energy based devices.

Improvements in safety and efficacy for energy-based treatment have expanded the patient base considering these therapies as a viable option. Thus, this is helping the energy-based skin tightening market to grow exponentially.

The demand for energy-based skin tightening treatment is rising rapidly. One of the major factor that is contributing towards the growth of the energy-based skin tightening market is the rapidly increasing geriatric population especially in developed regions such as Europe and North America where the adoption rate is comparatively higher. However, the rising geriatric population in developing countries like China that show strong growth potential is expected to experience considerable growth during the forecast period. According to a report released by the Ministry of Civil Affairs, in 2019, about 12.57 percent of China’s population was aged 65 or above.

The rising use of social media giving rise to a number of social media influencers and creating awareness regarding the aesthetic procedures is also expected to boost the growth of the energy-based skin tightening market.

Manufacturers in the global energy-based skin tightening market are focusing on introducing new products into the market with improved technologies that will reduce the downtime and offer effective treatment.