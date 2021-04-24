The Endodontic Devices Market To Enter The Self-Driven Mode

The Endodontic Devices Market report by PersistenceMarketResearch is focusing on the fact that healthcare providers are into collection of socioeconomic information of the patients, so that tracking at any point of time is possible. This on-the-go monitoring is amongst the ongoing trends in the healthcare industry.

Root canal is a major procedure done for patients with dental caries, irreversible pulpitis, and periapicus cysts. Endodontic devices are used to perform successful root canal procedures and treat patients suffering from various dental infections. In the U.S, approximately 90% of young adults have dental caries, while out of all dentate adults, approximately 94% suffer from coronal caries.

According to estimations by WHO, on a global basis, 200,335,280 teeth were either decayed, filled, or missing among just this age group. Also, as per WHO statistics, 68% of children below 12 years old have dental carries, and only 39.7% children who are below 6 years old are free from carries. However, it is estimated that, dental caries is on the rise due to inadequate exposure to fluorides and increased sugar intake.

Companies covered in Endodontic Devices Market Report Denstsply Sirona, Inc.

3M Company

Kerr Corporation (Danaher Corporation)

Henry Schien, Inc.

J. Morita Corp

VDW GmbH

COLTENE Holding AG

Ultradent Products, Inc.

Ivoclar Vivadent, Inc.

Septodont

FKF Dentaire SA

According to the latest report published by PMR, the global endodontic devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2020–2030), and reach a valuation of US$ 2.7 Bn by the end of 2030.

Key Takeaways from Endodontic Devices Market Study

The endodontic instruments segment under product is expected to contribute more than 60% of revenue share in the endodontic devices market.

Various product launches by key players along with advanced technology are expected to dominate the demand for endodontic devices.

Several initiatives toward oral health awareness are being undertaken by leading oral hygiene market players, thereby creating significant demand for endodontic devices.

Among all end users, dental clinics is the leading segment, followed by hospitals. The dental clinics segment held more than 60% revenue share in 2019 , and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

revenue share in , and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. North America and Europe collectively hold more than 70% revenue share of the global endodontic devices market, while East Asia is expected to witness greater growth potential over the forecast period.

revenue share of the global endodontic devices market, while East Asia is expected to witness greater growth potential over the forecast period. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturing of endodontic devices has been affected. Along with this, reduced visits to dental clinics is another factor impeding market growth.

“Rise in the prevalence of dental diseases due to lack of oral hygiene will boost the global endodontic devices market over the years,” says a PMR analyst.

Product Launches, Acquisitions, and Partnerships – Key Strategies amongst Market Players

Key players in the endodontic devices market are looking forward to strengthen their product portfolios through the launch of new products. For instance, in 2015, Ultradent introduced Endo-Eze® endodontic hand files and burs. In 2017, FKG Dentaire SA launched the XP-endo Shaper Plus for root canal treatment.

Various players in the endodontic devices market are also focusing on growth strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships. For example, in 2015, Dentsply International Inc. entered into a merger agreement with Sirona Dental Systems Inc. to form Dentsply Sirona. In 2017, Ivoclar Vivadent acquired Kapanu AG and Sagemax Bioceramics, Inc. to expand its business.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the endodontic devices market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2015–2019 and projections for 2020–2020. The market has been segmented on the basis of product (endodontic instruments and endodontic consumables) and end user (hospitals, dental clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers), across seven key regions.

