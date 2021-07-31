The end of the free corona tests is getting closer | free press

Berlin (dpa) – The currently numerous offers for free coronavirus rapid tests will be discontinued sooner or later.

“Federal Health Secretary Jens Spahn said weeks ago that he thought it conceivable not to offer the tests to unvaccinated people for free at a later date. The exact time has yet to be determined,” the federal health ministry said on request on Saturday. As reported from government circles, there is still no agreement.

Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) told the Funke media group papers: “Corona tests should be taxable if everyone could have been vaccinated – so in a few weeks.” Exceptions should, of course, apply to those who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons, as well as children and adolescents. Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) of Schleswig-Holstein also called on the federal government to charge for corona tests as soon as possible.

ADVERTISING FOR VACCINATION:

Politicians and associations are massively advertising the corona vaccinations. SPD boss Saskia Esken told the editorial network Germany (RND/Saturday): “I promote sending vaccination vehicles to schools to make – in consultation with parents – vaccination for young people as easy as possible.”

The summer holidays will end in the first federal states next week, while lessons will start again face-to-face in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg. Helmut Dedy, general manager of the city council, told the German news agency: “In order to guarantee classroom education, we are calling on the federal states to allow more vaccinations in schools.” This can help protect young people and reduce coronavirus infections in schools. In some cases, such actions are already planned.

UNDESIRED RATE:

61.6 percent (51.2 million people) in Germany have now been vaccinated against the coronavirus at least once, federal health minister Spahn (CDU) tweeted on Saturday. 52 percent (43.2 million) are therefore fully vaccinated. One in five young people has already had their first vaccination. In absolute numbers, there are 900,000.

In May, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved Biontech/Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for children and adolescents aged 12 and above, and Moderna was approved a few days ago. For Germany, however, the Permanent Vaccination Commission has so far only recommended vaccination for children and adolescents with certain previous illnesses who are at increased risk of a serious course. The reasons given by the Stiko were a lack of data on the safety of the vaccine.

Experts say vaccination rates are far too low to keep the coming fourth wave flat in the face of the rampant, highly contagious strain of the Delta virus. And the vaccination rate is slowing: Currently, more than half a million vaccine doses are still administered on many days, in May/June in some cases it was around 1.5 million.

TESTING BEFORE RETURNS:

Foreign holidaymakers aged twelve and older usually have to show a negative corona test when they return from this Sunday. This obligation does not apply to those who have been vaccinated or recovered – unless someone is from an area where new, worrisome strains of the coronavirus are circulating.

CORONA AIDS:

Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) calls for an extension of the corona aid at least until the end of the year. “No one should stumble shortly before the rescue,” the Chancellor of the SPD told the Funke media group newspapers (Saturday). Aid such as the short-time working and economic aid is limited until September 30. “I want to extend both until the end of the year. We may need to help one or the other company in the coming year.”