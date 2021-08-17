The End of The Bank of Kisses 3: Did Elle and Noah Really Get Together?

One of Netflix’s most popular sagas, The Bank of Kisses, premiered its third chapter last week on August 11th. Since then, unsurprisingly, film has dominated the top trends on the streaming platform.

The ending may have been relatively unexpected for many fans – and lead actress Joey King was actually involved in the editing process. “It was very exciting for me because I wanted to make sure our ending was right for me, for all filmmakers and fans. I really hope you feel that, ”he said in an interview with“ Variety ”.

The story of the third film begins again with Elle having to choose: either go to the University of Berkeley with Lee or risk breaking her best friend’s heart by going to Harvard with boyfriend Noah. Although she doesn’t know what to do, Noah is already planning to rent an off-campus apartment for the two of them.

When Noah and Lee’s parents announce they want to sell their beach house, where they all grew up, Elle, Noah, Lee and Rachel offer to spend the summer helping with the sale.

Lee begins planning how to spend time with Rachel, who is going to another college, while Elle faces a tight deadline in Berkeley. She decides to go to Harvard with Noah, which annoys Lee, but Elle promises to make it up to her while they spend the summer ticking off their shared bucket list, which includes various activities.

It gets tough, however, when Elle has to match the bucket list with a summer job, take care of her brother, and spend time with Noah. What doesn’t help is that Marco (who kissed Elle in the second movie) is also returning to her life because he also works at the water park.

Noah’s friend Chloe – who Elle thought she was having an affair with her boyfriend – also comes to the beach house to make things even more complicated. Noah and Marco finally face each other and Noah says it’s a shame that Elle doesn’t notice that Marco is still interested in her.

In the end, however, the couple reconciles and the two promise to fight for each other. But it won’t be easy. At the July 4th party, Marco confronts Noah again and even hits him – although Elle’s boyfriend chooses not to take revenge. Marco admits he still has feelings for Elle, but the protagonist isn’t interested.

Instead, she goes to Noah, only she doesn’t know that he has already seen her letter of admission from the University of Berkeley. He worries that she wants to go to Harvard just because of him and doesn’t want Elle to regret it if they later split up.

“Elle, you and I tried so hard … but loving each other may not be enough sometimes,” Noah says as he ends the relationship and encourages her to make her own decision about which college to go to would like to pursue studies.

While grappling with that heartbreak, Elle misses a bucket list item with Lee – where they both wanted to play “Dance Dance Revolution”. They argue after Lee tells her it never meant as much to Elle as it did to Noah. She tells him to grow up as his decisions were made this summer to keep everyone happy.

Shortly thereafter, Rachel also decides to end her relationship with Lee. Elle eventually reconciles with Lee, telling him that she’s spent so much time maintaining her relationship with Noah and Lee herself that she hasn’t even had the space or time to realize what makes you happy.

Elle wants to pursue video game design so she applies to the University of Southern California and manages to participate. After the college decision is made, Elle emotionally says goodbye to Lee when Lee goes to Berkeley. A flashback shows that something similar had happened to Noah.

The film then moves to a scene that takes place six years later. Elle has a new haircut and is developing her own video game. It is revealed that Lee and Rachel got back together and got engaged after college. Elle and Lee resume their friendship as if nothing had happened and that time had not passed.

Plus, Elle and Noah are reunited, probably for the first time since that troubled summer. Noah reveals that he had job offers in law firms in both Los Angeles and New York. He hasn’t decided where to go yet, but he suggests the next time he’s in town (which we see in the final scene).

Does that mean Elle will team up with Noah again now that they are at a better time in their life? The film doesn’t make it clear – and a fourth chapter of “A Banca dos Beijos” is neither confirmed nor planned.

In the same interview with Variety, Joey King gave as much clarification as possible. The actress said she was “thrilled that each person has their own vision” of the end of the story. “It’s open to interpretation. But I mean the last frame with the two, I know what to deduce from it. And I hope the fans have a good time finding out. ”

