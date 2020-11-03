the element of Marshall’s speederbike that fascinates fans

Episode 1 of The Mandalorian season two was an opportunity to spot a specific motorcycle. A fascinating vehicle that leaves a few questions unanswered. We’ll give you some answers. The following lines represent spoilers related to The Mandalorian series. If you haven’t seen episode 1 of The Mandalorian season two, there is still time to close the page.

Anakin’s Podracer?

During the first episode of The Mandalorian season two, Din Djarin goes on an adventure with Marshall Cobb Vanth. The two men cross Tatooine on speederbikes. If you’re a fan of Star Wars you must be wince when you saw Cobb Vanth’s speederbike. In fact, this one seems to have been built with a podracer and not just any podracer, as it looks like Anakin’s. Today many of you are wondering if it is possible that Cobb Vanth recycled the future Darth Vader’s Podracer.

In Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, we learn that Anakin built his module by collecting old parts at Watoo’s landfill. After winning the race, the module is sold, but we don’t know what will become of it. The Bounta Race takes place over 40 years before the events of The Mandalorian. Tatooine is a poor planet where salvage and recycling are common. The parts of Anakin’s Mod, for example, might have been taken over by Jawas and essence modified, but it’s hard to believe that Cobb Vanth’s Speederbike was created from it.

Tatooine is a desert planet, but you should know that this Podracer engine is the equivalent of the Radon Ulcer 620 C model that is common in the galaxy. We can therefore conclude that Cobb Vanth’s Speederbike is a modified model, but not necessarily from Anakin’s module. Jon Favreau certainly just wanted to wink at fans of the saga when the episode took place on Tatooine, the home planet of Anakin Skywalker.

Maybe we’ll find out more in the next few episodes. Do you think Cobb Vanth’s speederbike was made from Anakin’s mod in the meantime? Take the survey and give your opinion in the comments.