The Electron Microscopy Sample Preparation Market To Grow On An Astute Note

The Electron Microscopy Sample Preparation Market report by Persistence Market Research throws light on the fact that the healthcare industry is more towards value-based care and continuous improvements based on the feedback. The mainstreaming of this practice is increasing all through. As such, the healthcare providers could make way for customized, lasting, and effective solutions to render utmost care to patients.

Electron microscopes use accelerated beams of electrons as source of illumination. Resolving power of electron microscope is much higher than light microscope and thus electron microscope can magnify even the smallest structure of the sample. Electron microscope has the efficiency to produce resolution up to 50 Pico meter and magnification up to 10,000,000x. These high specifications make every detail of the sample clearly visible. Sample preparation is the initial operation to examine the specimen. In order to prepare sample for electron microscope scanning, the sample needs to be dried completely; so that the vacuum from the electron microscope doesn’t vaporize the sample. A coating over the sample is a mandatory step in order to protect the specimen from getting damaged. There is a large number of sample preparation techniques used to examine the specimen.

With recent advancements in medical technology and rise in the number of research laboratories for medical as well as semiconductors globally, the market for electron microscope has been witnessing considerable growth. There are certain global alliances that are taking place in order to boost drug discovery. This has considerably blared the market for electron microscopy and sample preparation. The demand of sample preparation methodologies in the workstations has influenced the growth of sample preparation techniques such as cryofixation, negative stain, dehydration, chemical fixation and others. The market for electron microscopy and sample preparation is expected to witness high growth in developed regions where heavy and large scale industries are blooming. These regions include North America, GCC, EU5and Asia Pacific. One key challenge that is restraining the growth of electron microscopy market is high cost associated with the set-up of this equipment, which makes its adoption difficult in lucrative laboratories and among developers.

Market Segmentation:

basis of electron microscope types transmission electron microscope

scanning electron microscope

reflection electron microscope

scanning transmission electron microscope End use verticals biology and life science

cryobiology, vitrification, virology, cryo-electron microscopy, diagnostic electron microscopy and others

semiconductor and data storage

research laboratories

other industrial segments

Some of the key players in the global electron microscopy and sample preparation market include Roche Holdings AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Sigma Aldrich Corp, Danaher Corporation, Carl Zeiss Ag, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Nikon Corporation, and Olympus Corporation among others.

