The Effects of the COVID-19 Outbreak Of DIN Connectors Market

Global DIN Connectors Market: Introduction

A DIN connector is an electrical connector which was standardized by the Deutsches Institut fur Normung (DIN), the German national standards organization located in Berlin, Germany. There are multiple DIN standards for various connectors, hence, the term DIN connector alone is not able to identify any particular type of connector until the document number of DIN connector is added. The various DIN connectors standards include: DIN 41524 for circular connector, DIN 41612 for rectangular connectors, DIN 41585 for automotive coaxial connectors, 41651 for PCB connectors, and DIN 41652 for D-subminiature connectors. DIN connectors have high contact density as well as essential robustness owing to which they are the best choice for applications with vibration or ruggedness requirements. DIN connectors are used in various applications such as audio speakers, PC power connectors, machinery construction, and gaming devices.

Global DIN Connectors Market: Competition Landscape

Smith Interconnects

Founded in 2012, Smith Interconnects is located in Kansas, United States. The company is a global manufacturer of technically differentiated electronic components and microwave and radio frequency products. In March 2019, the company announced to introduce split pair quadrax contact technology to its rugged D-Sub connector series that provides robust high-speed performance compatible with existing qualified rugged D-Sub connectors.

Fishcher Connectors

Founded in 1954, Fishcher Connectors is headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland. The company engaged in developing innovative connectivity solutions for electronic devices. In August 2018, the company introduced the new Fischer Freedom Series connector to the medical market. This new connector has a unique configuration that allows it 360 degree connectivity and freedom of movement.

Some of the key players operating in the global DIN connectors market are Smith Interconnects, Hosiden Corporation, Schurter Holding AG, HIROSE ELECTRIC CO., LTD., Huber+Suhner, Harting, Fishcher Connectors, Hummel, Staubali, Pasternack, and Conec.

Global DIN Connectors Market: Dynamics

Growing Adoption of DIN Connectors in Consumer Electronics

DIN connectors are used in consumer electronics applications to connect audio speakers or loudspeakers with an audio instrument. In this process, DIN standard circular connectors are used. These type of connectors consist of 3 pins or 5 pins and configured in 180 degree pattern to connect to electronic audio instrument such as stereo tape recorders to amplifiers, loudspeakers, audio for HME wireless communicators, and gaming devices. Additionally, these connectors are also used to connect plug-in cards to a motherboard.

Moreover, the demand of DIN connectors is increasing in consumer electronics owing to its smooth functioning, easy to use, and reliability. As a result of this, DIN connectors market is anticipated to show the prominent growth during forecast period. Moreover, the application of DIN connectors in medical devices is expected to offer market growth opportunity. However, with technological advancement in computer field, adoption of USB connectors to connect keyboard and mouse to personal computer has increased which is expected to hinder the growth of the market in coming years.

