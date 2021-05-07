The Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market To Witness An Explicit Growth

The Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market report by Persistence Market Research is focusing on the fact that healthcare providers are into collection of socioeconomic information of the patients, so that tracking at any point of time is possible. This on-the-go monitoring is amongst the ongoing trends in the healthcare industry.

Thickened liquids are utilized in the clinical management of dysphagia to prevent aspiration and improve bolus control. The use of thickening agents is not restricted to provide adequate viscosity, it also allows adequate hydration and nutrition, decreased risk of aspiration-related illness, and decreased risk of psychosocial effects.

No pharmaceutical medication is available to treat dysphagia, and the modification of food and drinks by using thickening agents is the main therapeutic pillar for dysphagia management.

Moreover, growing incidence of dysphagia in the aging population and increase in demand from therapists, dieticians, and pathologists for thickening agents to reduce the risk of dysphagia are expected to be important factors for the growth of the dysphagia diet thickening agents market.

The global dysphagia diet thickening agents market was valued at US$ 415Mn in 2018, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2019–2029).

Key Takeaways of Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market Study

The demand for powder thickeners is expected to gain traction during the forecast period, owing to their availability in the powder form, enhanced viscosity, high stability, and low cost.

The growing consumption of gel-based thickeners is expected to contribute 26% share in the dysphagia diet thickening agents market.

share in the dysphagia diet thickening agents market. By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies accounted for major revenue share of 50% , owing to adequate supply of comprehensive range of dysphagia diet thickening agents and availability of trained professionals who understand fluid consistency needed for dysphagia patients.

, owing to adequate supply of comprehensive range of dysphagia diet thickening agents and availability of trained professionals who understand fluid consistency needed for dysphagia patients. Emergence of online pharmacies in the dysphagia diet thickening agents market has revolutionized the way patients reach out to buy medicines. However, online pharmacies are expected to grow at an impressive rate, owing to rapid adoption in developed markets.

Large dysphagia patient pool coupled with growing research & development activities for better management of high risk dysphagia contributed to the dominance of North America in the global dysphagia diet thickening agents market.

“Nutritional benefits, better patient compliance, ease of swallowing, and reduced patient suffering from dysphagia are factors responsible for propelling the demand for dysphagia diet thickening agents. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on the usage of xanthan gum, starch, and maltrodextrin to boost the therapeutic value of these supplements”, says a PMR analyst.

Collaboration – Key Strategic Focus of Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market Players

Strategic collaboration of manufacturers with government associations is a key strategy followed by prominent players in the dysphagia diet thickening agents market, which is responsible for intense competition among market players.

For instance, in March 2017, Nestlé Health Science entered into a collaboration with Chinese Stroke Association, to improve the screening, diagnosis and management of dysphagia amongst stroke patients. Nestlé Health Science propelled the dysphagia thickening specialist product named “Thicken Up” to assist patients with swallowing trouble.

More Valuable Insights on Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market

Persistence Market Research brings a comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels, and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each segment from 2014 to 2029.

The global dysphagia diet thickening agents market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market, and present complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The study provide compelling insights on the dysphagia diet thickening agents market on the basis of form type (gel type thickeners and powder thickeners), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies), across five major regions.

