The Dyslipidemia Therapeutics Market To Grow On An Unbeaten Note With Global Being The Flag Bearer

Dyslipidemia is one of the metabolic disorder, which is described by unbalanced level and thickness of lipoproteins and triglycerides. The disorder also includes protein deficiency and over production. These disorders can be caused by increase in the serum total cholesterol, triglyceride concentrations, and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, and a decrease in the high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol concentration. These condition are mainly associated with cardiovascular or coronary heart disease.

The other cause of this disease includes hypothyroidism and genetic predisposition. Rise in triglyceride concentration might also lead to the diabetes mellitus, obesity and hypothyroidism. The treatment of dyslipidemia includes lifestyle modification, exercise & weight reduction, nutrition supplement and drug therapy.

The global market for dyslipidemia therapeutics is expected to be driven by the increasing incidence of dyslipidemia and cardiovascular disease, growing obese population prone to cardiovascular disease due to sedentary lifestyle. Few of the drivers of the market are the growing R&D activities by leading players for the development of novel drugs, increasing diagnosis rate among patient population and increasing awareness in developing economies.

Moreover, the increasing research activities on stain and non-stain based therapeutics for cardiovascular and associated disease, preclinical research activities and growing collaboration between research institutes, biotechnology and biopharmaceuticals companies are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of drug development and pre-clinical activities, high cost of therapeutics to the end users, stringent regulation and lengthy approval process might hamper the market growth to some extent.

Dyslipidemia therapeutics market has been segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region.

Based on the product type, the dyslipidemia therapeutics market is segmented into the following:

Statin Drugs High-intensity Moderate-intensity Low-intensity

Non-Statin Lipid–Lowering Drugs Bile Acid Sequestrants Cholesterol Absorption Inhibitor Fibrates Nicotinic Acid PCSK9 Monoclonal Antibodies omega-3 Fatty Acids Combination Products



Based on the distribution channel, the dyslipidemia therapeutics market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Drug Store

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Global dyslipidemia therapeutics market is experiencing significant growth owing to increased need for high cholesterol management, prevention of cardiovascular disease (CVD), and sedentary lifestyle leading to growing obese population across the globe. Based on product type, the market is segmented into stain and non-stain drugs. Stain drugs are majorly used as primary treatment option for dyslipidemia. Stain drugs are classified as high-intensity, moderate-intensity and low-intensity.

Based on distribution channel, the global dyslipidemia therapeutics market has been segmented into hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Hospital pharmacies distribution channel segment is expected to grow at the higher rate over the forecast period due to increasing purchase of prescription drugs and growing diagnosis rate of dyslipidemia across the globe. Moreover recent development of for the development of cholesterol lowering drugs, ongoing R&D activities in this therapeutics area and presence of research driven players in the market may help grow this market significantly.

Geographically dyslipidemia therapeutics market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe will remain key markets for dyslipidemia therapeutics market due to high diagnosis and incidence rate of dyslipidemia due to sedentary lifestyle and obese population prone to cardio vascular disease. Moreover, presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, awareness about the disease among population and high purchasing power are few of the factors responsible for the market growth. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register positive growth owing to rising government’s initiatives in healthcare sector, improved healthcare infrastructure and increased population in the region.

Some of the key players in the dyslipidemia therapeutics market are Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca plc, Amgen Inc., to name a few. Companies are now focusing on the development of novel therapeutics. For example, PCSK9 Inhibitors is new therapy used for cholesterol management. In July 2015, FDA approved Alirocumab (Praluent®), a PCSK9 Inhibitor, manufactured by Sanofi and evolocumab (Repatha™), manufactured by Amgen Inc. in August 2015.

