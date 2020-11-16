The drunk Katee Sackhoff reacts to her first appearance on the show

Please note that this article contains spoilers for the latest installment in the Mandalorian series. We advise you to stop reading if you want to avoid them.

It’s been a few months since actress Katee Sackhoff was approached to join the cast of The Mandalorian. After watching the very first episode she appeared in, the actress blew her glee on Twitter with posts full of kindness and humor.

The role of Bo-Katan

In May 2020, we learned that actress Katee Sackhoff had been selected to play the character of Bo-Katan Kryze in The Mandalorian. Bo-Katan, from what was known prior to the second season of The Mandalorian, was a Mandalorian warrior who refused to bow to Darth Maul after he had conquered the Darksaber and Mandalore thrones. She therefore played an important role in recruiting the Jedi to besiege and oust Mandalore.

The fact that Katee Sackhoff had been selected for the role had raised some questions in the Twittosphere. What would be her debut on the series, would she have the required level? With the very first episode it’s available in (namely the third episode of Season 2) we can now talk about it constructively and whoever speaks best about it is definitely the first one interested.

Katee Sackhoff’s reaction

Katee Sackhoff officially appeared on the series and let her joy explode on social networks that same evening. We let you judge for yourself:

Amazed and overwhelmed by this whole experience. It all started a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away and I’m so excited about the reaction to my girl Bo-Katan. I hope you all love her as much as I do. This is the #mandolorian way

November 14, 2020

As you can see there is a little bug in the hashtag that the actress is using. The latter could have discreetly deleted her tweet, but she preferred to post another one that allows her to explain her mistake:

PS … i was drinking … i know i misspelled #Mandalorian !! I was partying ….. so kill me ….. with MY Darksaber

November 14, 2020

With this touch of humor, Katee Sackhoff won the favor of internet users who reacted positively to their wink at Bo-Katan. The actress, intoxicated with happiness, killed two birds with one stone that evening.