The Drug Induced Cardiotoxicity Market To Witness An Exponential Transition

The Drug Induced Cardiotoxicity Market report by Persistence Market Research throws light on the fact that the healthcare industry is more towards value-based care and continuous improvements based on the feedback. The mainstreaming of this practice is increasing all through. As such, the healthcare providers could make way for customized, lasting, and effective solutions to render utmost care to patients.
An increase in prevalence of Drug induced cardiotoxicity has been observed as a result of the global development in cancer treatment, which is leading to improved survival. Various therapies are being broadening the Drug induced cardiotoxicity range of the antineoplastic drugs. According to the regulations given by FDA and EMEA, all of the phase-I clinical trials are required to go through continuos cardiac monitoring plan. The recognition of the toxic effects of kinase inhibitors with the development of new drugs that eliminate toxic kinases is the main aim. For instance, the effective restructuring of imatinib to decrease its Drug induced cardiotoxicity effects for the treatment of GIST.
Another factor that will drive the market is the adoption of cost effective procedures. The major benefit of Drug induced Cardiotoxicity against the traditional method will propel the Drug induced Cardiotoxicity market in near future.
Also, developments in the drug induced cardiotoxicity market are affected by the practice of targeted anticancer agents. There is an increase in the numbers of patients recovering from cancer in numerous worldwide which has led to increase in research activities in oncology, which will lead to reduction in cardiovascular diseases. Therefore, increasing research activities in cancer due to drug induced cardiotoxicity market growth is beneficial to most of the oncologists in the world.
- By Indication:
- Left ventricle dysfunction
- Anthracyclines
- Trastuzumab
- Lapatinib
- ABL inhibitors
- Bortezomib
- Rhythm disturbances
- Ischaemia
- Fluoropyrimidines
- Taxanes
- Bevacizumab
- Sorafenib
- By End User:
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Cook Medical Incorporated
- Becton Dickson Company
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- C. R. Bard
- LivaNova PLC. Some other
Key players:
- St. Jude Maedical
- Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation
- Biotronik
- Medtronic
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson.
