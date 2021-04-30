The drama “The Disciple” premieres on Netflix

“The Disciple”: The new Netflix film is highly acclaimed by critics

After being recognized as Best Film at the Lisbon & Estoril Film Festival, it hits homes all over the world.

Enjoy the weekend

This Friday, April 30th, Chaitanya Tamhane’s film “The Disciple” will premiere on Netflix. Alfonso Cuarón is considered the best film at the Lisbon and Estoril Film Festival (Leffest) and is executive producer.

The Leffest award wasn’t the only one to get it as this Indian film also won Best Screenplay at the Venice Film Festival and the FIPRESCI Award from the International Federation of Film Critics. And it is highly praised by the trade press. It’s not surprising why Netflix bought the rights to the film in January.

The work tells the story of Sharad Nerulkar – played by Aditya Modak – who dedicated his life to singing Indian classical music. To do this he follows the tradition of his masters, gurus and his own father, but not everything seems easy and the singer wonders if he will really reach the high level that he wants.

In her twenties, Sharad is still holding relic recordings of Maai, a former singer who is a reference in the art. The cassettes were given to the young man by his late father and go everywhere with him.

Also, one of Sharad’s strong traits is the loneliness he has lived in since childhood, where neither friends nor romantic relationships are an option. His focus on music and its improvement is total. Still, it seems that the rest of Mumbai society is not following its interest in Indian classical music and is paying less and less attention to it.

“The story of ‘The Disciple’ came from my own search for excellence and direction. It’s about how many of us obey all the rules, and yet we sometimes find that something is missing, ”Chaitanya Tamhane told Deadline.

“There is a lot of research involved in making a film, and my goal as a director has always been to authentically tell my story in a dramatic structure. It is also necessary to impart the public intelligence and intuition to be able to invest in your story regardless of the cultural context. I’m glad that approach worked well on ‘The Disciple’, ”he added.

On the award-winning Mexican filmmaker’s side, there is no shortage of praise for his only 34-year-old mentor: “I think Chaitanya is one of the most important new voices in contemporary cinema and I am delighted that ‘The Disciple” can be enjoyed by audiences around the world . “