The drama inspired by “The Prince of Bel-Air” already has a premiere date and a trailer

The new project is based on the original premise, but has the present as its scenario and not the 90s.

It’s the breakout role of Jabari Banks.

You’ve probably never wondered what “The Prince of Bel-Air”, a cult series from the ’90s, would be like if it were a drama instead of a comedy. Director Morgan Cooper, on the other hand, not only envisioned but also produced a short film that pretended to be a prequel to a hypothetical film inspired by the sitcom Will Smith brought out of anonymity. Bel-Air, the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood where a working-class teenager from West Philadelphia is sent by his mother to live with his uncle after getting into trouble, gave the project its name, the old one History contained perspective.

Released in 2019, the video went viral and sparked interest from the Peacock platform. On September 9, 2020, about 30 years after the original work premiered, Smith himself announced that a new version of the plot was on the way with him. Netflix, HBO Max, Apple and Amazon tried, but it was the streaming service NBCUniversal that managed to get the rights to “Bel-Air”. So far, two seasons have been ordered. The first premiere on February 13th in the USA and the trailer have already been released.

Newcomer Jabari Banks took on the role of Smith – earning him an Emmy nomination and two Golden Globes – and now leaves his mark behind the camera as executive producer. Adrian Holmes (Philip Banks), Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks), Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), Coco Jones (Hillary Banks), Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey) and Jordan L. Jones (Jazz) are also along with the cast. Filmmaker Morgan Cooper is, of course, responsible for writing and directing the series.

The big difference between the two projects, besides gender change, is that the new one doesn’t have the 90s as a scenario, but the present. They intend to take a deeper look at the issues the characters face on a daily basis, such as racism, which is already present in the original production. In addition, the episodes are longer. The traditional 20 minutes is now 40.

In an interview, producers TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson said, “We’re sticking to the series’s original premise. However, our new version transports Will and the Banks family into the world we now know. It was incredible to bring these iconic characters to life in the cultural pulse of our time. “

Morgan Cooper spoke of the ability to “have tough conversations that challenge prospects. At its core, “Bel-Air” is a celebration of the black experience from a family’s perspective. “

“Prince of Bel-Air” originally aired on NBC from 1990 to 1996 and ran a total of 150 episodes. In addition to Smith, names like James Avery, Janet Hubert, Alfonso Ribeiro and Karyn Parsons took part in the series.