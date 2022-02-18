The Doomsday Vault welcomed these new seeds

If you are worried about the future and in particular about the protection of ecosystems and the diversity of fauna and flora, especially in times of global warming, the following article could be positive news. Indeed, the famous doomsday vault has just welcomed new seeds.

The “Doomsday Vault” as it is called is actually the World Seed Bank in Svalbard, Norway. This doomsday vault, which opened on February 26, 2008, contains 1.1 million seed samples from around 6,000 species of plants, which serve as insurance against natural and man-made disasters. As a reminder, seed can refer to seminal fluid or, as in this article, to seeds that have been sown or buried.

So this reserve is a safe place to store duplicate seeds and the main aim is to ensure that agricultural and industrial crops are not wiped out by a war or natural disaster which unfortunately we could not avoid.

Because the repository offers its services to any genebank that desires safekeeping, the samples placed in the Doomsday Vault remain the property of those genebanks. The total capacity of the Svalbard World Seed Vault is known to be 4.5 million different types of seeds. So there is still a certain amount of leeway before it can no longer accept new samples. And yes, the Reserve has recently been unlocked to welcome new ones.

The unlocked fortress is an event

As our Reuters colleagues report, the arctic fortress was recently unlocked in the utmost secrecy, and this time to make deposits, not withdrawals. Indeed, on Monday, February 14, Germany, Sudan, Uganda, New Zealand and Lebanon sent samples of important crops to the bank on the Norwegian island of Spitsbergen.

Polar landscapes of the Norwegian island of Spitsbergen.

The Lebanese contribution comes from the International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (named “ICARDA”). In 2015, ICARDA was the first group to withdraw material from the bank to replenish seeds destroyed during the Syrian war. These seeds had previously been sent to Svalbard from a gene bank in Aleppo, Syria. In the meantime, the organization has moved from Aleppo to Beirut and has rebuilt its seed stores. On-site collections have become so robust that ICARDA is able to deposit more than 8,000 samples this week. A proof, if necessary, of the usefulness of this storage space, allowing to ensure the diversity of flora on a global scale.

