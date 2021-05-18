The DJI Osmo Action sports camera, an alternative to the GoPro 8, benefits from a discount of 150 euros

If you missed the promotions of the DJI Osmo Action Sports Camera late last year, it’s back at an unbeatable price as it benefits from an instant discount of 150 euros or about 40% less than the starting price.

DJI Osmo Action: The GoPro 8 Slayer

The DJI brand has developed a range of sports or action cameras that perfectly compete with the GoPro 8, and the Osmo Action is currently very popular.

It has a sensor that can easily record 4K HDR with very good image quality. In addition, it has a full HD slow motion function of 1920 x 1080 pixels at a speed of 240 frames per second, which corresponds to 8x, as well as the ability to create time lapse. In terms of stabilization, it stands out from its competitors as it uses technology unique to the DJI brand to provide a perfectly clear image even when in motion. This sports camera is really impressive.

Plus, you don’t need to buy another suitcase to take with you anywhere as it is waterproof. To be honest, she doesn’t have to be ashamed of the GoPro 8.

The DJI Osmo Action sports camera is normally marketed for 379.99 euros, but as an exception at this point and for a short time, you can get your hands on it for 229 euros.

We also have another great plan to follow you on your sports outings. If you want to have a full report of your physical activity, it is the bracelet connected to Xiaomi Mi Band 5.

Why jump on it?

A real alternative to the waterproof GoPro 8 housing. Powerful optical stabilization

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.