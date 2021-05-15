The Disposable Plastic Blood Bag Market To Beat The Linear Transition Expectations, Reach USD 4, 13,084.8 Thousand

PersistenceMarketResearch, in its report entitled “The Disposable Plastic Blood Bag Market”, paves the way for every technological advancement through which the healthcare industry is evolving. While preparing the report, every parameter has been considered – right from the inception of that particular thing in healthcare industry to the end-results and the role modern-day research and technology play therein.

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Disposable Plastic Blood Bags: Single Blood Bags to Witness Highest Growth by 2020” the global Disposable Plastic Blood Bags market was valued at USD 2,44,286.8 thousand in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2014 to 2020, to reach an estimated value of USD 4,13,084.8 thousand in 2020.

A disposable blood bag refers to a bio-medical device that is used for collection, storage, processing, transfusion, separation and transportation of human blood and blood components. There are different types of disposable plastic blood bags based on the need of blood infusion; single blood bag, double blood bag, triple blood bag, quadruple blood bag and transfer blood bag.

Some of the major players in the disposable plastic blood bags market:

Terumo Corporation.

Fresenius SE & Co.

KGaA.

Grifols.

S.A.

MacoPharma SA.

Haemonetics Corporation

Globally, the disposable plastic blood bags market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising aging population and advanced features of disposable plastic blood bags. In addition, increasing initiatives undertaken by various government associations spreading awareness about importance of blood donations are driving the disposable plastic blood bags market.

However, factors such as risks associated with blood transfusion and lack of awareness and poor blood collection and storage infrastructure in various parts of the world restrain the global market for disposable plastic blood bags market. In addition, lack of primary healthcare infrastructure in developing countries negatively impacts the growth of the disposable plastic blood bags market. The global disposable plastic blood bags market is estimated at USD 2,44,286.8 thousand in 2014 and expected to reach USD 4,13,084.8 thousand in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%.

North America has the largest market for the global disposable plastic blood bags market. This is due to increased prevalence of blood disorders in the region. North American market for disposable plastic blood bags is estimated at USD 83,670.7 thousand in 2014 and is expected to reach USD 1,42,983.2 thousand in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 9.3%. Asia is the fastest growing region; this is due to large population base in the region. In terms of type of blood bags, single blood bags are the fastest growing segment. In terms of end users, blood banks are the fastest growing.

Some of the latest trends that have been observed in the global disposable plastic blood bags market include increasing use of RFID technology in blood bags and increasing number of mergers and acquisitions by companies.

