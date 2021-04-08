The Disney + series will be revealed a little more thanks to this leaked video (video).

Last week, Lucasfilm unveiled the official cast of the Obi-Wan series for Disney +. Today, this new Star Wars series is getting a little more unveiled thanks to a leaked video captured live from movie sets. The Jedi Master is expected to spend much of his time on a planet known to fans.

Back to Tatooine

In August 2019, the D23 exhibition took place, the big rendezvous for Disney fans, at which all future major projects of the company will be presented. Kathleen Kennedy, the President of Lucasfilm, was of course there to introduce the future of Star Wars, and she had reserved a big surprise. Ewan McGregor himself took the stage at the end of the conference to announce the arrival of a Star Wars series that will focus on the character of Obi-Wan Kenobi between Episode III and Episode IV. This announcement had the effect of a real bombshell and fans of George Lucas’ work were already mouth watering. In December 2020, the excitement was even greater when Kathleen Kenny used the Disney investor meeting to reveal that Hayden Christensen will be back as well. The actor will repeat his role as Anakin / Darth Vader, which he left in 2005 following the revenge of the Sith.

Last week fans experienced a new sense of joy when they discovered the cast and return of Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, who played Owen Lars and Beru in Revenge of the Sith. Today, thanks to a leaked video taken straight from the movie sets, we can discover the future sets in the series and what looks like Tatooine. We suspected it, but we have confirmation today that much of the intrigue was to take place on Anakin Skywalker’s home planet. Tatooine appeared in The Mandalorian, but the production used the technology to project the sets onto screens 360 ° around the actors. Here we have the right to hard sets, which proves that the protagonists will not just make a detour around the planet. We’ll let you discover the leaked video live from the studios.

The Obi-Wan series is slated to appear on Disney + in 2022.